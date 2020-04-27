Google Doodle to feature throwback series of popular past Doodle games

Sections
Starting today, Google Doodle will feature a popular Doodle game from the past for its throwback series.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 11:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Google Doodle’s first throwback game is the coding game Doodle which it launched in 2017. (Google Doodle)

For the next two weeks, Google will feature a throwback series of Google Doodle games. Starting today and for the next two weeks, Google will feature one past Doodle game everyday for people to play and pass their time as they stay home.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!” Google wrote in a blog.

The first throwback Google Doodle game is live and it’s the 2017 coding game which was launched to celebrate ‘50 years of Kids Coding’. Interested users can tap on the Google Doodle from their Chrome homepage to start playing the coding game. There will be a new page that opens up to the Google Doodle game. There’s also a Google Doodle archive list below which will feature a throwback Doodle game everyday.

The list is currently empty with nine more Google Doodle games to go. Users can also find out more about the Google Doodle game and its significance by heading over to the Google Doodle archives blog. Here, users can find the full descriptive history of the Doodle game.



Prior to this, Google had been highlighting the works of those on the frontline of the Covid-19 fight. Its “Thank You: Coronavirus helpers” series featured different frontline workers in the Doodles for two weeks.

