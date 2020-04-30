Google Doodle today: Play the theremin with Clara Rockmore

Learn to play the theremin with Clara Rockmore and share our own piece of music. (Google )

Google Doodle today pays a tribute to Clara Rockmore and her theremin. The theremin is an unusual instrument that’s controlled by gestures. Essentially, music just plays out of thin air. Rockmore was not only one of the most well-known theremin performers, she also helped develop it.

Also, today’s doodle is the fourth in the series of Google’s interactive games, and the second consecutive musical one.

After a small tutorial, you can play the theremin on your computer, create your own music and share it. There are some modifications too, so you can tweak your piece as much as you like before you share it.

This doodle first featured on March 9, 2016 to mark the occasion of Clara Rockmore’s 105th birth anniversary.

The doodle features Rockmore playing the theremin to an audience and she also seems to play the theremin as you play your notes on the instrument.

Wednesday’s Google Doodle was a musical one too and it a paid a tribute to Oskar Fischinger and his abstract art.

There are 6 more interactive Google Doodles to go. Google announced 10 games in the form of interactive doodles, bringing them back from the archives to keep everyone entertained over the lockdown.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!” the company had said in a statement.

You can always go back to Google’ doodle archives to play all the older interactive games.