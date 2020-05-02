Google Duo working on ‘reachable with email address’ feature

Sections
Google Duo could soon let users make calls through the app using email addresses and not just phone numbers.

Updated: May 02, 2020 12:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Google Duo recently introduced four new features like screenshots, AR effects and more. (Google)

Google Duo recently increased the limit of participants to 12. It is now working on allowing users to make calls without the need of phone numbers.

Spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, Google Duo is testing this feature called “Reachable with email address” and the description reads, “Let people contact you on Duo with your email address.” As the name of the feature and description suggests, Google Duo users will be able to now use their email address for adding contacts.

 

At present, Google Duo lets users make calls only through a contact’s phone number. Users require a registered phone number for Google Duo and the same is used for video calls as well. While the process does make things simple like WhatsApp, it however has its limitations as well. Seeing how people are extensively using video calling apps these days, Google might actually introduce this feature soon.



Google rolled out something similar earlier this year where it allowed users to make calls through their email address on Duo’s web application. This is however possible only for G Suite accounts, and this is also limited to only making calls and not receiving them. Also, you would need to have a Google Duo account linked to your phone number.

Google recently introduced new features for Duo like the ability to take screenshots during video calls, and improvement of calls for low bandwidth connections. Google is also planning on increasing the call participant limit which is currently 12. It also lets users share messages saying “I miss you” or “I’m thinking of you” using AR effects.

