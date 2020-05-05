Sections
Home / Tech / Google exec may have confirmed Pixel 4a’s existence with a screenshot

Google exec may have confirmed Pixel 4a’s existence with a screenshot

The company’s VP of hardware, Rick Osterloh has unknowingly given away a piece of information about the much-anticipated Pixel 4a smartphone.

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The new placement of the icons in the screenshot has led many to believe that it is taken by the Pixel 4a. (Google)

It often happens that details on popular smartphones ‘leak’ on the internet though tipsters, analysts or software codes before they launch. But what if the company’s senior vice president of hardware himself leaks a future product on the web? That’s what seems to have happened with Google. The company’s VP of hardware, Rick Osterloh may have unknowingly confirmed a piece of information about the much-anticipated Pixel 4a smartphone.

On May 4, Osterloh posted a screenshot on Twitter showing his personal milestone that he achieved on Fitbit (recently acquired by Google). But some eagle-eyed users noticed the status bar icons, which usually stay on the top-left corner, significantly moved towards the centre in the screenshot. The new placement of the icons has led many to believe that the screenshot is taken by the Pixel 4a. Several leaks have pointed out the smartphone to feature a punch-hole camera on the top left corner, something that may have resulted in moving the icons towards the centre.  

Also read: Google Pixel 4a camera samples leak ahead of launch

Of course, none of these have been confirmed by Osterloh or by Google in any way but it does add to the leaks and renders we’ve seen in the past.

Preliminary leaks suggest Pixel 4a to feature a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display and un on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone may sport a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is also said to house a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. In terms of variants, Pixel 4a is rumoured to come in 6GB of RAM+64GB/128GB options.



It is not for sure when exactly will the smartphone see the light of the day.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 13:01 IST
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
May 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
May 05, 2020 13:05 IST
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
May 05, 2020 10:50 IST

latest news

Vijay unites Telugu film industry to act against gossip web sites
May 05, 2020 13:09 IST
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai as Covid-19 cases cross 9,000
May 05, 2020 13:09 IST
‘Can replicate my bowling attitude & passion’ - Akhtar praises young pacer
May 05, 2020 13:10 IST
YouTube’s glitch sends ‘free Nest Mini offer’ notification to Premium users
May 05, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.