Google lists how your boring lockdown lives can be interesting with AR

Staying at home for over a month can be boring and it looks like Google already knows this. That is why it has listed some ‘new’ ways in which you can make the most out of the augmented reality or the AR feature in your smartphones while you spend your time on that couch. With this you can simply turn your living room in to a zoo, check out the Apollo 11 spacecraft and a lot more. And this is not just for you but for kids as well.

The firm has also brought a nifty feature onboard that lets you record and share the AR content you are watching on your handset’s screen.

Learn more about the human body using AR

Google suggests users to know more about the human body by simply searching ‘skeletal system’ in Google Search and viewing it in 3D. It tells you about the various body parts, which may keep you engaged for a while. Similarly, you can also search for ‘muscular system’ and ‘circulatory system’ to get more information.

Check out the microscopic world around you

You can also get information about cells and other tiny organisms that aren’t visible to the naked eye. Google says it has partnered with Visible Body to create AR models of animals, plants and bacteria cells. In the AR mode, you can zoom in and learn about the nucleus, Ribosomes, Mitochondria and more. You can search for Plant Cell, Animal Cell, Mitochondrion and more.

Visit the museum in AR

Using the Search app, you can search something like ‘Neil Armstrong’ to view his life sized space suit in AR inside your phone. Similarly, you can search for Apollo 11 and even look inside the Chauvet Cave to know more.

Record and share

Searching for topics in Google Search and viewing it in AR is not the only thing you can do; it is even possible to record and share the AR content that you are viewing on your phone’s screen. “To help you quickly explore related content, we’re rolling out a new carousel format on Android, as well as a recording option to share social-worthy AR videos with friends and family,” said Google.