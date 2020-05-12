Google Maps gets updated interface for real-time location sharing

Google is rolling out a new update to Google Maps to improve the interface for real-time location sharing. The update brings a more refined and cleaner look and feel to the feature. The new interface is said to be more aligned with the Material Design which has been Google’s standard design language for its operating system and applications.

Spotted by Android Police, Google Maps now shows a revamped floating button called “New Share”. The button is followed by the name of the contact you’re sharing the real-time location. There’s also a battery indicator to help you ensure phone’s battery doesn’t drain due to the location sharing.

Google Maps now also shows a prompt on how the feature works for users. The prompt reads: “Location sharing lets you share your real-time location from your devices with people you choose. People you share location can see your name, photo, and real-time location across Google products, including Maps. Your shared location may include information about where you’re, where you’ve been just, what you’re doing (like driving or walking), your device (such as battery life, GPS connections); and your places (such as home, work, and destinations).”

In the new design, location sharing is set to 1 hour by default with options to increase or decrease depending upon your usage.

According to 9to5Google, the change is being rolled out on Google Maps for Android with the new versions.