Google may acquire enterprise cloud software firm D2iQ

D2iQ investors include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, Andreessen Horowitz and T. Rowe Price Associates.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 02:16 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

Google is reportedly in negotiation to acquire enterprise cloud software company D2iQ for over $250 million, the media reported.

D2iQ is a Google Cloud Platform and G Suite partner and acquiring D2iQ could help Google better compete with Amazon.

“Google originally developed Kubernetes, the open source server-management technology that D2iQ has integrated into its software offerings,” The Street reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, D2iQ was awarded a US Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative contract.

D2iQ will provide the Defense Department with access to its suite of enterprise-grade open source solutions for deploying cloud native applications in Day 2 operations, a feature that is used later in the life-cycle of the managed object.

D2iQ is an enterprise-grade cloud platform provider formerly known as Mesosphere.

The company recently reportedly laid off 34 employees, or 13 percent of its workforce, to reduce costs to deal with a projected 40 per cent sales decline, reports CRN.

