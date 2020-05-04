Google Meet tips and tricks: How to share, present screen during a video meeting

Google Meet was recently made free for all Google users. (Google)

Google’s Meet video conferencing platform is gaining huge traction as professionals are turning to digital platforms to collaborate and communicate. Unlike the commercial video calling apps like Google Duo or WhatsApp, workplace video conferencing apps offer more features such as having a number of participants.

The biggest feature, however, is the ability to share a screen or a window with your colleagues. Here’s how you can do it on Google Meet.

On your desktop/laptop

Step 1: Enter a video call

Step 2: Choose “Present Now” which appears in the bottom-right corner

Step 3: Here, choose between the options – entire screen, window, tab.

Step 4: Once selected, hit the “Share” button.

ALSO READ: Google rolls out four new features for Google Meet users

On Android phone

The process of sharing a screen on your Android phone is similar.

Step 1: Enter a video call

Step 2: Choose the three dots menu to select “Present Screen.”

Step 3: You will receive a prompt about ensuring no sensitive information is inadvertently presented to participants.

On iPhones

To share and present your screen on an iPhone or iPad, here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Enter a video call through the Google Meet app

Step 2: Choose the three dots menu to select “Present Screen.”

Step 3: Tap on the “Start Broadcast” button

Step 4: Your screen will be shared with participants.

Note that you can stop presenting at any point you want whether you’re on desktop/PC or Android or iOS.