Google Pixel 4a camera samples leaked online

The Pixel 4a, which is expected to come with a 12-megapixel rear camera, performs better than the Redmi Note 7 that features a 48-megapixel camera at the back.

Updated: May 01, 2020 10:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Google Pixel 4a is expected is expected to be price $399 in the US. (Evan Blass/Twitter)

The Google Pixel 4a has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have not only detailed pricing but also the specifications that Google’s upcoming budget smartphone is expected to feature. Now, a new report gives us a rare glimpse into the camera performance of the Pixel 4a smartphone.

TecnoLike Plus’ Julio Lusson took to Twitter to share a camera comparison between the Google Pixel 4a and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in natural light and low light conditions. Take a peek:

 

As you can see, the Pixel 4a, which is expected to come with a 12-megapixel rear camera, performs better than the Redmi Note 7 that features a 48-megapixel camera at the back. Under both the conditions, Pixel 4a produces images that are clearer and brighter than the one produced by the Redmi Note 7.



That said, it is important to note that the Pixel 4a prototype that was used to capture these images would be running on the early hardware and software.

Separately, reports hint that the Pixel 4a is expected to go on sale on May 22. German site, Caschys Blog, says that the Google Pixel 4a will go on sale in Germany on May 22 at a price of €399 (Rs 32,598 approximately). The report also says that Vodafone will be one of Pixel 4a’s carriers in Europe.

The Pixel 4a is likely to come with a 5.81-inch punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. In terms of the camera, it is likely to get a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 3,080mAh battery. It is also expected to feature support for a 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port.

