Google Pixel 4a could go on sale from May 22: Expected specs, features

Google Pixel 4a could go on sale from May 22: Expected specs, features

Google Pixel 4a is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 730 chipset coupled 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:56 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, San Francisco

Google Pixel 4a is coming soon (AP)

Google Pixel 4a launch date is yet to be officially announced but a new report has claimed that the smartphone may go on sale in Germany from May 22.

Internal documents of Vodafone Germany have been accessed by German website Caschys Blog, which reveal that the Pixel 4a will go on sale in the country starting May 22, said Android Police.

The phone was earlier set to be unveiled during Google I/O 2020, the company’s annual developers conference, but the event was called off due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

However, it is unclear whether the search engine giant will be holding an online launch event for the Pixel 4a or it will be directly hit the retail stores with an unveil event.



In terms of specifications, the device is likely to pack in the Snapdragon 730 chipset, which will be backed by 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage.

The device is expected to feature a 5.81-inch display is, FHD+ with 1080 by 2,340-pixel resolution at 443 ppi. It is also worth noting that the screen appears to have a 60Hz refresh rate - not 90Hz.

But unlike the Pixel 4’s dual sensor at the back, the budget 4a is likely to have a single 12MP sensor that can record 4K video, in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.

The phone has been tipped to start selling at $399.

