Google Pixel 4a launched delayed until June

Google Pixel 4a has been in the news for quite some time now. Last month a report said that Google’s upcoming budget smartphone will go on sale in Germany on May 22. Now a new report says that the sale of the phone has been delayed and that the phone will now be available to interested customers in June.

German blog site Caschys Blog claims to have obtained Vodafone’s internal documents which state that the delivery date of the Google Pixel 4a smartphone is now set to June 5. Earlier, the date was set to May 22. It is worth noting that while these dates talk about the Pixel 4a sales in Germany, it is possible that launch of the phone has been delayed in the European market. However, we will have to wait for a confirmation from the company to say more about it.

Coming to the specifications, the Google Pixel 4a is likely to come with a 5.81-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of the camera, the Pixel 4a is expected to get a 12-megapixel camera at the back. Additionally, the Pixel 4a is likely to be backed by a 3,080mAh battery and get support for a 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port.

It is expected to be priced at $399.