Sections
Home / Tech / Google Pixel 4a launched delayed until June

Google Pixel 4a launched delayed until June

The Google Pixel 4a is expected to go on sale in Germany on June 5.

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

The Pixel 4a is expected to be priced at $399. (Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google Pixel 4a has been in the news for quite some time now. Last month a report said that Google’s upcoming budget smartphone will go on sale in Germany on May 22. Now a new report says that the sale of the phone has been delayed and that the phone will now be available to interested customers in June.

German blog site Caschys Blog claims to have obtained Vodafone’s internal documents which state that the delivery date of the Google Pixel 4a smartphone is now set to June 5. Earlier, the date was set to May 22. It is worth noting that while these dates talk about the Pixel 4a sales in Germany, it is possible that launch of the phone has been delayed in the European market. However, we will have to wait for a confirmation from the company to say more about it.

Coming to the specifications, the Google Pixel 4a is likely to come with a 5.81-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset that is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In terms of the camera, the Pixel 4a is expected to get a 12-megapixel camera at the back. Additionally, the Pixel 4a is likely to be backed by a 3,080mAh battery and get support for a 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port.

It is expected to be priced at $399.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:25 IST
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
May 12, 2020 13:09 IST
Air India staffer tests positive for Covid-19, office sealed for two days
May 12, 2020 12:12 IST

latest news

India looks forward to PM’s 8pm address, Mumbai firm starts trials for potential drug: Top Covid-19 updates
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
Post coronavirus weddings: The new normal when it comes to ‘I do’
May 12, 2020 13:28 IST
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra panel decides to release 50% of prisoners on temporary bail to prevent spread of Covid-19 and all the latest news
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.