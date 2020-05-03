Google Pixel 4a spotted on Geekbench with 6GB RAM, Android 10

Sections
Updated: May 03, 2020 08:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Google Pixel 4a will run on Snapdragon 730. (Evan Blass/Twitter)

Google is gearing to launch its mid-budget smartphone, Pixel 4a, soon. The phone has been a subject of numerous leaks in the past couple of weeks and now it has been spotted on the benchmarking site, Geekbench.

The Geekbench reveals that the phone will be powered by Android 10 and that it will feature 6GB RAM. The listing also reveals that the Pixel 4a will have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in its core that operates at a base frequency of 1.80GHz, which indicates that the phone will run on Snapdragon 730.

Beyond that listing fails to reveal any other detail about the upcoming smartphone. However, reports in the past suggest that the upcoming Pixel 4a will come with a 5.81-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It will come with 64GB of storage space and a 12-megapixel rear camera. The upcoming smartphone will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery and feature support for 3.5mm jack and a USB Type-C port.

In terms of the pricing, the Pixel 4a is expected to cost $399 (Rs 30,088) in the US.



