Google rolls out May security patch to Pixel smartphones

Google is all set to roll out the first Android 11 Beta later this month. Ahead of that, the company has rolled out the May security patch for Android 10 on its Pixel smartphones.

The May security patch contains a total of 29 vulnerabilities, 15 of which are dated 2020-05-01 while the remaining 24 are dated 2020-05-05. These vulnerabilities range between moderate and critical and they fix bugs pertaining to the Qualcomm and MediaTek components of the smartphone. The May security patch also patches a bug that could allow a local attacker to use a malicious file to execute arbitrary code within a privileged process.

Another vulnerability that the May security update patches could allow a local attacker to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions within the mobile OS and hence access a wide variety of files.

Google has started rolling out these updates to Pixel 2 series, Pixel 3 series, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 series users across the globe. It has also listed out the build of the OS update that is coming to smartphones in various regions. For your reference, users in Taiwan will get an update that ends with “A3” while the rest of the world will get an update that ends with “B2”. Pixel and Pixel XL users are not eligible to get this update as the company ended support for its first generation of smartphones in October last year. It will end the support for Pixel 2 series smartphones in October this year.

Coming back to the May security patch, if you own a Pixel smartphone, follow this path to download the update on your device: Go to the Settings app > Go to System option > Now tap on Advanced > Next, tap on System update. Now follow the steps on the screen and you are good to go.