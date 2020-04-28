Google rolls out new Fast Pair features that are coming first to the Pixel Buds

Google has just launched the expensive, but very good, Pixel Buds 2 today. And along with the launch they have also added a significant update to the Fast Pair.

Improvements to Fast Pair is a lot like upgrading to super Bluetooth, so all offerings on the buds get a bump. You can read more about this on Google’s blog here. But till then, here’s what’s new:

Find my device:

Lost your earbuds? You’ll now be able to call them through Google’s “find device” setting. Google will be adding a new option that will let you check their ‘last known location’ if you keep your Location History enabled. However, if you have lost your buds at home, this ‘last known location’ will not help, you will need to ring it to find it.

Battery notifications:

Fast Pair will now show battery levels of each individual earbud upon opening the carry case for supported devices. It’ll also notify you if the case’s charge is running low so you put it on charge.

Personalisation:

Fast Pair will now automatically name your accessory with your first name for easy identification when paired to your Pixel. This is something Apple does with its AirPods. Google is also revamping the settings page for Fast Pair devices, and will be announcing more details and controls for compatible earbuds.

Google says that these features are rolling out first to the Google Pixel Buds 2 as well as the Harmon Kardon FLY. Over time, they will roll out to more devices.