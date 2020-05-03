Google’s Zoom rival is now on Gmail: Here’s how to use it

Google is constantly adding new features to its enterprise video conferencing app, Google Meet. Last month, the company introduced a tiled-layout for up to 16 people on Google Meet. The company also rolled out support for low-light mode and noise-cancellation technology to its video-conferencing app. Now the company has rolled out a new feature that makes it easier for users to roll out to use the service.

Google has rolled out a feature that integrates Google Meet into the Gmail accounts of GSuite users. This means that GSuite users don’t have to open the platform separately to call their colleagues. To use Google Meet, all users need to do is log into their GMail accounts and go to the left side of the window where they will find a new ‘Meet’ option just above their Hangouts chats. Users can either click on ‘Join a meeting’ option or ‘Start a meeting’ option as per their convenience.

Separately, Google has also announced that starting in early May, all the users with a Gmail account will be able to sign up for Google Meet and use features such as scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts and an expanded tiled view. “It’s important that everyone who uses Meet has a secure and reliable experience from the start, so beginning next week, we’ll be gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks,” the company wrote in a blog post.

In addition to this, Google also said that the usage of Meet has grown 30 times since January and it was adding 3 million new users to Meet everyday. “As of this month, Meet is hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings and adding roughly 3 million new users every day. And as of last week, Meet’s daily meeting participants surpassed 100 million,” the company added.