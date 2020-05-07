Sections
Home / Tech / Google to host online event on June 3 for Android 11 beta launch

The first beta version of Android 11 which was supposed to launch this month has been delayed, and instead the fourth developer preview has been rolled out.

Updated: May 07, 2020 08:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Android 11 stable release is expected to take place sometime around September. (Google)

Google earlier today released the fourth developer preview of Android 11. This was actually supposed to be the first beta version of Android 11 but it has now been delayed by a month. Google will host an online event on June 3 where it will announce the beta launch of Android 11 and its new features.

“When we started planning Android 11, we didn’t expect the kinds of changes that would find their way to all of us, across nearly every region in the world. These have challenged us to stay flexible and find new ways to work together, especially with our developer community,” the Android Developers team said in a blog post.

Google’s ‘Android 11: The Beta Launch Show’ is scheduled to take place on June 3 at 11 am ET which is 8:30 pm IST for users in India. The event will be hosted by Dave Burke, VP of engineering at Android. There will also be a post-show live Q&A for which users can tweet their questions using the hashtag #AskAndroid.

 



Android 11’s timeline at present sees the second beta version releasing in July. Then the third and final beta of Android 11 will be released in August. The stable version of Android 11 should be out by September.

Coming back to the Android 11 developer preview, it is available for testing on Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4 smartphones only. Some of the new features in Android 11 developer preview 4 include resizing for picture-in-picture, new select tool for the recents menu, and more.

