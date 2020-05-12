Sections
Home / Tech / Google to make Play Music app inaccessible by later this year, suggests switching to YouTube Music

Google to make Play Music app inaccessible by later this year, suggests switching to YouTube Music

Although there is no official announcement of Google Play Music shutting down, Google did confirm that users will no longer have access to Google Play Music by later this year.

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In case you want to transfer your Podcasts, you can visit the podcast.google.com/transfer and transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts. (Google)

Google, in a bid to make its YouTube Music app more engaging, has announced that starting today it will begin inviting Google Play Music listeners to transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music. Although there is no official announcement of Google Play Music shutting down, Google did confirm that users will no longer have access to Google Play Music by later this year.

As to how one can move the library from Play Music to YouTube Music, the search giant says that it will soon send “an email with detailed instructions on how to begin transferring your full Google Play Music history and content, as well as podcasts, to their new homes.”

For now, users can start the transfer process using these simple steps:

-Download the YouTube Music app (iOS/Android).

Also read: YouTube brings redesigned video page to Android, iOS



-Click on the transfer button in YouTube Music, and your uploads, purchases, added songs and albums, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, curated stations and personal taste preferences will move right over.



-Your updated recommendations will appear immediately on the YouTube Music home screen, and we’ll notify you via email and notifications when your music library transfer is complete and your music is in the “Library” tab.

Here’s a video showing you the transfer process.  

In case you want to transfer your Podcasts, you can visit the podcast.google.com/transfer and transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts.

Google has recently updated its YouTube Music app with new features based on the feedback provided by Play Music users. These include

-Playlist Creation: We’ve increased playlist length from 1,000 to 5,000 songs to make room for even more of your favorites songs.

Also read: YouTube’s glitch sends a ‘free Nest Mini offer’ notification to Premium users

-Uploads: You can listen to your uploaded and purchased music from Google Play Music after your transfer, or add up to 100,000 personal tracks to your library in YouTube Music (an increase of more than 50,000 compared to Google Play Music).

-Offline listening: Paying members can download any song, playlist, music video or let smart downloads (Android only for now) do it for you so you always have something to listen to, even when you don’t have service.

-Lyrics: Lyrics offer highly visible access to follow along to tracks.

-Explore Tab: An all-new Explore tab offering one go-to place to discover new music and YouTube Music’s vast catalog of playlists through New Releases and Moods & Genres sections.

The pricing tier of YouTube Music stays the same.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh
May 12, 2020 22:38 IST
NSA against Dr Kafeel extended by 3 months
May 12, 2020 22:37 IST
Kalyan records 22 new cases
May 12, 2020 22:36 IST
Film report card: The way forward!
May 12, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.