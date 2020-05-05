Sections
Home / Tech / Google wants you to play Mexican Bingo in new doodle game

Google wants you to play Mexican Bingo in new doodle game

Google is helping to celebrate the popular Mexican festival today by reviving its popular Lotería doodle game, which is essentially the Mexican version of Bingo.

Updated: May 05, 2020 09:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

Google is helping to celebrate the popular Mexican festival today by reviving its popular Lotería doodle game. (Google)

Google in the past couple of weeks has been showing some of its most popular doodle games to keep its users entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown. In the past couple of days, the company has pulled up doodle games such as the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Coding for Carrots and Garden Genomes among others. Now, the company is back with another popular doodle game. And this time it wants you to play Mexican Bingo!

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5 in Mexico to mark the victory of Mexican army over the French empire in the battle of Puebla. Google is helping to celebrate the popular Mexican festival today by reviving its popular Lotería doodle game, which is essentially the Mexican version of Bingo.

The rules of Loteria, as Google explains, are similar to Bingo wherein players mark spots on a board with a raw bean and attempt to fill it before all other players. “A designated card announcer randomly pulls colorfully illustrated cards like “La Luna,” or “El Arbol,” and sometimes improvises poetic descriptions that match spaces on the tablas. A shout of “¡lotería!” or “¡buenas!” declares victory for one lucky player, ending the round,” Google wrote in a post.

Google Loteria game works on a similar principle and it is one of the new doodle games in the company’s collection that features support for multi-player mode.



This doodle game first appeared in December last year. Now, the company is reviving this doodle game to help celebrate the Mexican festival.

“¡Feliz Aniversario, Lotería,” the company added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
May 05, 2020 09:39 IST
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 09:52 IST
‘Completely surprised, but never obsessed about it’: Abhijit Banerjee on Nobel Prize
May 05, 2020 09:30 IST

latest news

Elon Musk and girlfriend welcome first child together
May 05, 2020 10:04 IST
Evra reveals death threats after Suarez racism row
May 05, 2020 10:00 IST
RGV comments on women buying liquor, Paatal Lok trailer out now
May 05, 2020 09:59 IST
Aim for the stars, seas: Here’s how to feel outdoorsy even as you stay home
May 05, 2020 10:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.