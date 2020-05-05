Google wants you to play Mexican Bingo in new doodle game

Google in the past couple of weeks has been showing some of its most popular doodle games to keep its users entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown. In the past couple of days, the company has pulled up doodle games such as the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Coding for Carrots and Garden Genomes among others. Now, the company is back with another popular doodle game. And this time it wants you to play Mexican Bingo!

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5 in Mexico to mark the victory of Mexican army over the French empire in the battle of Puebla. Google is helping to celebrate the popular Mexican festival today by reviving its popular Lotería doodle game, which is essentially the Mexican version of Bingo.

The rules of Loteria, as Google explains, are similar to Bingo wherein players mark spots on a board with a raw bean and attempt to fill it before all other players. “A designated card announcer randomly pulls colorfully illustrated cards like “La Luna,” or “El Arbol,” and sometimes improvises poetic descriptions that match spaces on the tablas. A shout of “¡lotería!” or “¡buenas!” declares victory for one lucky player, ending the round,” Google wrote in a post.

Google Loteria game works on a similar principle and it is one of the new doodle games in the company’s collection that features support for multi-player mode.

This doodle game first appeared in December last year. Now, the company is reviving this doodle game to help celebrate the Mexican festival.

“¡Feliz Aniversario, Lotería,” the company added.