Google working on new streaming dongle with remote control, refreshed UI

Google is reportedly working on a new streaming device with a new interface and focus on individual movies and TV shows. Google is also said to launch this as a new Nest product.

Google’s new streaming device is expected to launch in a few months, Protocol reported. This also corroborates 9to5Google’s report back in March which talked about a new Chromecast Ultra. But it turns out Google could launch the streaming dongle with its Nest brand, something it did with the latest Home smart speakers.

Google’s upcoming streaming dongle will carry a similar look like the Chromecast but work more like Amazon’s Fire TV stick. And unlike the Chromecast, this one will have its own remote control and a revamped user interface. The remote control will have a microphone and a dedicated button for Google Assistant, and it will be compatible with one’s TV as well. In terms of design, it’s expected to look like a cross between the Daydream View remote and the Apple TV remote.

Like the Fire TV, Google will also let users download apps like Netflix and Disney+ from the Play Store. Users will be allowed to cast content and it could also come with support for Google Stadia. This could be a fitting competitor to the Amazon Fire TV stick, something Google hasn’t been able to accomplish in the mass market.

Google reportedly scrapped plans to launch the streaming device this summer due to Covid-19. Google I/O 2020 has been cancelled as well. Now there’s no word on when it will actually launch it.