Have enough inventory, no plan to resume production in lockdown: Sony India

Consumer electronics giant Sony India on Friday said it will only open its production unit once the situation is normal, while following all the government guidelines related to manufacturing units in the country, a top company executive said on Friday.

Sony India has its production facility located at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

“We will start the production facility once things are fine. Right now, we have started delivering our products in green and orange zones. We have good amount of stock to fulfill the customers’ needs in those zones,” Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, told IANS.

“As movie theaters are shut due to the pandemic, people are enjoying the same experience with our products while staying at home,” Nayyar added.

Sony began its India operations in 1994 and currently, its premium products including the BRAVIA TVs, digital imaging, personal audio and home audio in the country contribute about 25% to its total revenue.

Sony India is also committed to the government’s ‘Make in India’ programme and plans to increase local manufacturing projects for its TV category.

“Within a span of four years, more than 95% of BRAVIA televisions are being locally manufactured at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu,” informed Nayyar.

Last year, Sony Mobile exited India market to focus on other regions. However, the firm’s focus in the country continues to be on expanding its camera, audio and TV business.