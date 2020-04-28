HBO Max coming to Apple devices on May 27

HBO Max will be available as a native app only for the fourth-generation Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. (HBO)

WarnerMedia has announced its new streaming service HBO Max will be available from May 27 on Apple devices, fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TVs.

Customers who are billed through the App Store or through Apple TV Channels for HBO Now will be upgraded automatically to HBO Max at no additional charge, reports AppleInsider.

New customers who want to subscribe to HBO Max will be able to do so via an in-app purchase, priced at $14.99 per month.

HBO Max will be available as a native app only for the fourth-generation Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.

However, subscribers with older Apple TV second and third generation set-tops can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.

HBO Max will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content.

It will include “the entire HBO service, together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros., the best of the best from around the world,” the company said in a statement.

At launch, a handful of original shows will be available, on top of all the content already available on HBO Go/Now (Westworld, Game of Thrones), Boomerang (Loony Toons, Scooby Doo), and DC Universe (Titans, Doom Patrol).

TV shows and films will be added from CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, TCM, Adult Swim, and more, with series like “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park” included. The original content will include “Toyko Vice” with Ansel Elgort, a “Grease” spinoff, and a sequel to “Gossip Girl.”