Sections
Home / Tech / Here’s what Qualcomm CEO said about relationship with Apple

Here’s what Qualcomm CEO said about relationship with Apple

The two companies ultimately decided to settle out of court which ended up with the two companies signing a six-year license agreement and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo, Hindustan Times

The Qualcomm CEO also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its business in China. (REUTERS)

It has been almost a year since Qualcomm and Apple decided to end their legal tussle and drop all litigation against each other. Now, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopg in an interview has shared details about the kind of relationship his company shares with Apple.

Mollenkopg in an interview with Bloomberg (via 9To5 Google) said that the company’s relationship with the iPhone maker has improved since the legal battle. “The discussion is really about products and how do we launch products as fast as possible. It’s much more natural,” he said in the interview.

To give you some idea about their legal battle, Qualcomm and Apple locked horns over a series of issues ranging from monopolistic business practices, double-dipping, patent royalties and price gouging. The two companies ultimately decided to settle out of court which ended up with the two companies signing a six-year license agreement and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

Apart from Apple, the Qualcomm CEO also talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its business in China. “In the first quarter, we saw a pretty substantial drop in the China market. In the month of February, it really dropped pretty significantly. But what was surprising, it actually rebounded pretty quickly as well,” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
May 08, 2020 11:46 IST
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
May 08, 2020 12:16 IST
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
May 08, 2020 12:33 IST
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
May 08, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

How to pronounce X Æ A-12? Elon Musk explains
May 08, 2020 12:57 IST
Hospital staff protests outside Red Zone residential society amid blame-game on Covid-19 infection
May 08, 2020 12:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UP govt not providing list of migrants, says Cong and all the latest news
May 08, 2020 12:56 IST
Call this doggo and horse Raja and Prem because they’re oozing Judwaa vibes
May 08, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.