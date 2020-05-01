Honor 9C, 9A, and 9S budget smartphones launched: Check prices, specs, and features

Honor on Thursday announced the launch of three new smartphones – Honor 9C, 9A, and 9S. The smartphones have been launched in Russia and are available at a starting price of $95 (Rs 7,200 approximately).

First up is the Honor 9S. The phone comes with a 5.45-inch display with HD+ resolution. The phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The back camera is accompanied by LED flash in a rectangle-like module as seen on some of the premium phones. Powered by Helio P22 processor, Honor 9S comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The phone also supports expandable storage via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10-based Magic 3.1 UI. Honor 9S is the cheapest in the three and is priced at $95 (Rs 7,200 approximately).

Second is Honor 9A. The phone has a 6.3-inch HD+ display. Running on MediaTek Helio P22 processor, Honor 9A comes with 3GB of RAM. It has 64GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card. It’s powered by a 5,000mAh battery. On the back, it has dual cameras including 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel camera. Honor 9A is priced at $150 (Rs 11,300 approximately).

The last is Honor 9C. It runs on Huawei’s in-house Kirin 710A processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The phone runs on Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1. It’s powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone has a 6.39-inch HD+ display. Honor 9C comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back it has 48-megapixel primary camera along with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone is the most premium in the lot and is priced at $175 (Rs 13,600 approximately).