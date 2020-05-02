Sections
Home / Tech / How to create QR codes on Google Sheets

How to create QR codes on Google Sheets

QR codes are handy tools that can bring the “offline” to the “online”.

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

You might already know how to do a lot on Google sheets, but how does one create and store QR codes in an easy simple way, even if it is on a large scale? (Google )

With most of our work happening from the confines of our homes now, there are a lot of things we might have to learn to ensure that all things go smoothly. For example, how to make QR codes on Google Sheets.

Now, why would you need a QR code?

QR codes are handy tools that can bring the “offline” to the “online”. It might be to redirect an offline advert campaign’s audience to your site or to track conference visitors while they move from stage to stage (think of all those webinars being hosted online right now).

You might already know how to do a lot on Google sheets, but how does one create and store QR codes in an easy simple way, even if it is on a large scale?



The simple formula to create a QR code is as follows:

=IMAGE(“https://chart.googleapis.com/chart?chs=200×200&cht=qr&chl=”&A2&””)

- Here, the ‘A2’ part at the end concerns the reference to the cell containing the data you want to create a QR code for, such as the url in the example below.

- The part before concerns a call to Google’s chart API, which has an option (‘qr’) to generate QR codes.

- The QR ‘chart’ is then converted into an image with the IMAGE encapsulation.

If you want to create QR codes in bulk, simply add more URLs (or other types of data, such as identification codes) below A2, select cell B2 and drag the blue box at the right bottom of the selected cell down. The formula will now be applied to more rows.

Or, you can always use a QR code generator like this one.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Personal Agenda with Jonita Gandhi: The Breakup Song singer lets us in on her most personal details
May 03, 2020 01:44 IST
Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase
May 03, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.