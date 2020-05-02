How to stay connected with your family during lockdown, Google explains

The Covid-19 outbreak has forced people to stay inside their homes distancing them from their family and friends. With flights all around the globe being cancelled and social distancing being the norm, means of staying connected with family and friends are scarce. Sure, audio and video calls are helping people stay connected, but sometimes they’re not enough.

And so Google has listed a bunch of tips and tricks to help people stay connected with their family and be a part of their everyday activities while maintaining a safe social distance. These tips and tricks come from Googlers who are using them to stay connected with their family and friends.

Here’s what the Googlers are saying:

Say hello to your family using the Google Home app: Google Home app has a broadcast feature that allows users to broadcast their messages on the connected Home devices at your home even if you are miles away in your office. You can use the broadcast feature to say a surprise hello to your family members staying in some other city using the Home app.

Breakfast talk on Google Duo: Miss having weekend breakfast with your gang? Well, call them on Google Duo. Ajay Surie from the Google Fit team explains that he has a Nest Hub Max in his kitchen which he uses to chat with his family while having breakfast using Google Duo. You can use the same trick to enjoy your weekend ritual with your friends.

Virtual story time using Photos: Google Photos is another way you can stay connected with your parents or even grandparents. As JK Kearns from the Google Search team explains, his parents record videos of them reading children’s books on their phones, which they then share on Google Photos. He then streams those videos from Google Photos to his smart TV using Chromecast so that his entire family can stay connected. You can try something similar in your home.

Cook with friends using YouTube and Google Docs: One of the easiest ways of staying connected with your friends is by cooking together. You can each follow a common recipe to prepare your favorite dish on YouTube. Alternatively, you can share a recipe of a dish that you make the best using Google Docs. And once you are done preparing it, send photos of the prepared dish across to one another on Photos or Drive.