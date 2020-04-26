HTC Desire 20 Pro spotted on Geekbench, likely to come with 6GB RAM

Sections
Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

File image of the HTC One M9+ . (HTC)

HTC launched its flagship the HTC U12+ back in May 2018. Now, two years later, it seems that the company is gearing to launch a new flagship smartphone.

According to a report by tipster LlabTooFeR, HTC is planning to launch an HTC Desire 10 Pro successor soon. The new flagship smartphone will be called the HTC Desire 20 Pro and it will come with a design that is a mix of the OnePlus 8 on the front and the Xiaomi Mi 10 on the back.

The tipster also notes that the phone is codenamed ‘Bayamo’ and it will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack -- a feature that is slowly disappearing from flagship smartphones now.

What’s more? The HTC Desire 20 Pro has also made an appearance on the benchmarking site Geekbench, wherein the phone has garnered 312 points on the single-core score and 1,367 points on the multi-core score.



The Geekbench listing also reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with 6GB RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that operates on a base frequency of 1.80GHz, which indicates that the HTC Desire 20 Pro could either come with Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip.

Unfortunately, there are no more details available about HTC’s upcoming smartphone. The Geekbench listing also doesn’ reveal more. But we’ll keep an eye out for details and update you as soon as we hear anything else.

