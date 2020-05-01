Sections
Huami Amazfit X goes on sale via crowdsourcing: Check price, features

Huami Amazfit X comes with a 200mAh battery and 5ATM water resistance. It has a 2.07-inch AMOLED display.

Updated: May 01, 2020 15:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Huami Amazfit X goes on sale (Huami )

Huami’s new smartwatch ‘Amazfit X’ is now on sale via crowdfunding. The price of the new wearable starts at $149, which is Rs 11,300 approximately. Huami had first unveiled the Amazfit X at the IFA conference last year.

Amazfit X comes with a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen curved at 92-degrees. It has 326ppi HD resolution and 100% NTSC colour saturation and peak screen brightness of 400 nits. The watch features titanium alloy unibody and Huami’s in-house BioTracker optical sensor. The company claims the watch delivers up to seven days of usage on single charge. Amazfit X is powered by 200mAh battery. It comes with 5ATM water resistance as well.

ALSO READ: Huami working on new N95 masks that ensure smooth face unlock on phones

The smartwatch supports 24x7 continuous heart rate measurement. The company says Amazfit X can detect stress 4 levels. “Amazfit X brings the PAI Health technology for elite users. The PAI incorporates the algorithm that can motivate you to move with meaning with a simple goal that is personalized to each user’s experience. It tracks all of your activity based on your heart rate data and translates it into an easy-to-understand score giving you the health effects of your exercise,” the company said in a release.

ALSO READ: Huami Amazfit Bip S smartwatch, truly wireless earbuds set to launch at CES 2020



Amazfit X comes with SpO2 sensor as well. The sensor can measure oxygen level or oxygen saturation in the blood, says the company.



