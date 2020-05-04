Sections
Home / Tech / Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is coming soon

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is coming soon

Huawei’s new smartphone could come with Google Mobile Services. Here’s what you need to know.

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Huawei may launch an upgraded version of P30 Lite New Edition (Huawei)

Huawei may soon launch a new P30 Pro New Edition smartphone. The new phone has been spotted on a German site revealing it could launch globally soon. Huawei P30 Pro New Edition may also launch with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

According to Gizchina, Huawei P30 Pro New Edition could be identical to the P30 Lite New Edition but may offer upgraded RAM and storage capacity.

The promo message on the German site reads: “The following promotional devices take part in this promotion: HUAWEI P30 Pro / HUAWEI P30 / HUAWEI P30 lite NEW EDITION / * HUAWEI P30 Pro NEW EDITION...”

It’s worth noting that Huawei is no longer offering Google services on its phones following the US restrictions. The company is betting on its own HMS to offer equivalent applications. Huawei is also aggressively pushing AppGallery as rival to Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.



Huawei P30 Lite New Edition comes with a 6.15-inch display with full HD+ display. It runs on Kirin 710 octa-core processor. On the software front, it has Android 9.0-based EMUI 9.1. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition sports three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and 2-megapixel bokeh lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,340mAh battery.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
India lodges strong protest with Pak over move to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan
May 04, 2020 14:14 IST
Covid-19 might never have a vaccine just like HIV, dengue: Report
May 04, 2020 15:00 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
May 04, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Large crowds force liquor shops to shut shop in parts of Delhi
May 04, 2020 15:47 IST
Gold price in India rises for the second day
May 04, 2020 15:44 IST
Time for smiles, prayers, friends’ reunions and exercise at the Sukhna Lake
May 04, 2020 15:44 IST
Covid-19 pushes Hong Kong economy into deepest contraction since 1974
May 04, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.