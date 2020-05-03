Sections
Home / Tech / Huawei Watch GT 2e coming to India soon: Price, specs, and more

Huawei Watch GT 2e coming to India soon: Price, specs, and more

Huawei Watch GT 2e had launched last month with a price tag of Eur 159.99 (Rs 13,000 approximately). The smartwatch is coming to India soon.

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Huawei Watch GT 2e spotted on the official India website (Huawei)

Huawei is set to launch a new smartwatch in India. Dubbed Huawei Watch GT 2e, the smartwatch has been spotted on Flipkart ahead of the launch.

The Flipkart listing appears to have be taken down. The smartwatch, however, is also listed on the company’s official India website.

Huawei Watch GT 2e had launched last month alongside Huawei P40 smartphone series. The smartwatch is priced at Eur 159.99 (Rs 13,000 approximately). The new wearable is the successor to the popular Watch GT smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT 2e weighs about 43 grams and measures 53 x 46.8 x 10.8mm. The wearable comes in two versions, Stainless Steel and Black Stainless Steel. In terms of colours, you get Mint Green, Icy White, Lava Red, and Graphite Black.



ALSO READ: Huawei PCs with its homegrown HarmonyOS could launch soon

In terms of specifications, the wearable features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It comes with 4GB built-in storage. The wearable has many sensors such as ambient light, air pressure, gyroscope, accelerometer, optical heart rate, and more. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. It is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 or above.

The smartwatch also features 5ATM water resistance.

Some of the key features of Huawei Watch GT 2e includes sleep monitoring, 100 work out modes including Yoga, and parkour.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 16:05 IST
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
May 03, 2020 15:46 IST
Firms fear 40% revenue decline in April-June quarter: CII snap poll
May 03, 2020 16:55 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
May 03, 2020 14:13 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Sophisticated surveillance system’- Rahul Gandhi on Aarogya Setu and all the latest news
May 03, 2020 16:56 IST
Madrid runners hit streets as Europe’s virus outbreak eases
May 03, 2020 16:54 IST
JEE, NEET 2020 fresh schedule to be released on May 5 : HRD Ministry
May 03, 2020 16:51 IST
Sparring in times of social distancing: Not for boxers
May 03, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.