Sections
Home / Tech / Huawei Y9S is coming to India soon, already listed on official website, Amazon

Huawei Y9S is coming to India soon, already listed on official website, Amazon

Huawei’s Y9S features a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Huawei.

Updated: May 05, 2020 15:42 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

Huawei Y9S will launch in India soon (Huawei)

Huawei is set to launch a new smartphone in India soon. Dubbed Huawei Y9S, the smartphone is already listed on the company’s official India website. It’s also listed on Amazon.in. The company has also begun teasing the phone on the social networking platform. There’s no official launch date yet.

Huawei’s Y9S was first launched in November. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch display with full HD+ resolution. Running on in-house Kirin 710F processor under the hood, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone also support microSD card for expandable storage up to 512GB. On the software front, it has EMUI 9.1 which is based on Android Pie. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. 

The highlight of Huawei Y9S is the camera. The phone houses three sensors on the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. For selfies, it has a pop-up camera with 16-megapixel sensor.

Huawei Y9S comes in purple, black, and blue colour options.



Huawei seems to be following other smartphone companies who have announced resuming sales in India after the government eased restrictions on deliveries of non-essentials and opening of standalone shops. Already, Xiaomi has announced resumed taking prepaid orders and delivery to “Green” and “Orange” zones during the Lockdown 3.0. The company will launch Mi 10 on May 8. Today it conducted sale of Redmi Note 9.

Samsung has also announced a bunch of offers for those who have pre-booked the Galaxy S20 phones. The company is bundling e-voucher worth Rs 4,000 with the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra phones.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
May 05, 2020 15:54 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
May 05, 2020 14:38 IST

latest news

Young designers, utilise this time to find inspiration, says Anita Dongre
May 05, 2020 16:03 IST
Bengali actor Prosenjit says he open to challenging roles in Hindi
May 05, 2020 16:00 IST
Riddhima shares Rishi Kapoor’s picture with bride Neetu, mother Krishna Raj
May 05, 2020 15:57 IST
Covid-19 latest: Twenty four test positive in Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi
May 05, 2020 15:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.