Huawei Y9S is coming to India soon, already listed on official website, Amazon

Huawei is set to launch a new smartphone in India soon. Dubbed Huawei Y9S, the smartphone is already listed on the company’s official India website. It’s also listed on Amazon.in. The company has also begun teasing the phone on the social networking platform. There’s no official launch date yet.

Huawei’s Y9S was first launched in November. The phone comes with a 6.59-inch display with full HD+ resolution. Running on in-house Kirin 710F processor under the hood, it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone also support microSD card for expandable storage up to 512GB. On the software front, it has EMUI 9.1 which is based on Android Pie. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The highlight of Huawei Y9S is the camera. The phone houses three sensors on the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. For selfies, it has a pop-up camera with 16-megapixel sensor.

Huawei Y9S comes in purple, black, and blue colour options.

Huawei seems to be following other smartphone companies who have announced resuming sales in India after the government eased restrictions on deliveries of non-essentials and opening of standalone shops. Already, Xiaomi has announced resumed taking prepaid orders and delivery to “Green” and “Orange” zones during the Lockdown 3.0. The company will launch Mi 10 on May 8. Today it conducted sale of Redmi Note 9.

Samsung has also announced a bunch of offers for those who have pre-booked the Galaxy S20 phones. The company is bundling e-voucher worth Rs 4,000 with the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra phones.