Huawei Y9S: Meet the new mid-range phone with 48MP camera
As the lockdown restrictions are getting eased, smartphone companies are now launching new phones. The latest is Huawei Y9S.
Updated: May 12, 2020 14:18 IST
Huawei on Tuesday launched a new mid-range smartphone in India. The new Huawei Y9S is aimed at the under Rs 20,000 segment and offers specs on par with the competition. Some of the highlights include a 48-megapixel camera and 4,000mAh battery. Let’s take a look at the top features of the new Huawei Y9S phone.