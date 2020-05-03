Sections
Home / Tech / Indonesia’s Tokopedia begins probe after data of 91 million users allegedly leaked

Indonesia’s Tokopedia begins probe after data of 91 million users allegedly leaked

Indonesia’s Tokopedia is backed by the likes of SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund and Alibaba. Its CEO William Tanuwijaya is one of the most prominent tech personalities in the country.

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:14 IST

By Reuters, Singapore

Indonesia’s Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 91 million users (REUTERS)

Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform, said it was investigating an attempted hack and claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online.

“We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement late Saturday.

“However, Tokopedia ensures that crucial information such as passwords remains successfully protected behind encryption.”

“At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share,” the statement added.



ALSO READ: How to avoid Covid-19 online scams: Google explains

Data breach monitoring firm Under the Breach published a Twitter post on Saturday showing screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack on the e-commerce site.

According to the screenshots, which show names, emails and birthdays, the hacker alleges he or she is in possession of a much bigger user database and asks for assistance to “crack” users’ passwords.

Under the Breach, which monitors cyber crime, said on Sunday the hacker had updated the post to offer the details of 91 million users for “$5,000 on the Darknet”. The firm shared a screenshot of the hacker’s proposed offer posted online.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: These DJs’ names are being used by hackers to spread malware

Backed by $2 billion in funding from investors including SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund and Alibaba, Tokopedia, whose founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya is one of the country’s most prominent tech entrepreneurs, claims more than 90 million monthly active users.

A Tokopedia spokesman declined to comment directly on the hacker’s claims, but told Reuters on Sunday that “all transactions with all payments methods at Tokopedia ... remain secure.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 16:05 IST
‘Tributes to courageous security personnel martyred in Handwara’, tweets PM Modi
May 03, 2020 15:46 IST
‘Sophisticated surveillance system’: Rahul Gandhi on Aarogya Setu app
May 03, 2020 16:40 IST
Covid-19 lockdown: 450 liquor shops to open in Delhi from Monday
May 03, 2020 14:13 IST

latest news

Madrid runners hit streets as Europe’s virus outbreak eases
May 03, 2020 16:52 IST
JEE, NEET 2020 fresh schedule to be released on May 5 : HRD Ministry
May 03, 2020 16:51 IST
Sparring in times of social distancing: Not for boxers
May 03, 2020 16:50 IST
3 including woman killed in road mishap in Shimla
May 03, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.