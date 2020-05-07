Sections
Home / Tech / Here are 8 tips to keep your TikTok account safe: MeitY

Here are 8 tips to keep your TikTok account safe: MeitY

You can simply navigate to the Settings section of the app inside your TikTok account and follow these tips to keep your account untouched.

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:51 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Information Security Awareness or ISEA by MeitY has given eight tips that you can follow in order to keep your TikTok account safe. (Bloomberg)

With most of us sitting at homes and using social media apps to communicate and read news, there have been instances where hackers have tried to take benefit from it in one way or the other. And as a part of keeping your data as safe as possible, it is important to keep your social handles secure. TikTok is one of the popular social media apps out there with millions of users and someone invading your privacy on that app is something that you wouldn’t want to see. So, Information Security Awareness or ISEA by MeitY has given eight tips that you can follow in order to keep your TikTok account safe.

You can simply navigate to the Settings section of the app inside your TikTok account and follow these tips to keep your account untouched.

-In the privacy and safety section you can toggle on the ‘Private Account’ option only if you don’t want it to be discovered by random users on the platform.

-Switch off the option to let anyone download your videos on to their own devices as the video can be used in any way.



-Limiting who can comment on your videos is also important as we see many becoming a part of cyber bullying every other day.  

-In case you are allowing others or friends to comment, make sure you can filter them so no one can abuse or violate the TikTok guidelines.

-You can also limit the ‘Slitch or Duet’ permission of your video to friends only if in case you are concerned about privacy and your content being exposed to everyone on TikTok.

-Similar to limiting the comments on videos, one can also limit who can react to your videos on TikTok.

-ISEA also suggests that parents will have to take special interest in the apps that are popular with kids and are likely to expose their data to others.

-And lastly, in case the user is still being harassed on the TikTok app, he or she can simply visit the profile of the user and block him or her or report their account.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
LIVE: With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 18,120
May 07, 2020 20:00 IST

latest news

No new Covid case reported from 13 states, UTs in last 24 hrs: Health Min
May 07, 2020 20:07 IST
17-year-old Ludhiana girl shoots herself dead with father’s pistol
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Plea in Kerala HC challenges Centre’s order to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Apple is ready to make your TV viewing experience better with this product
May 07, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.