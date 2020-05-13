Sections
Instagram launches 'Support Small Business' sticker: How to use it

Instagram’s new sticker gives users the chance to help support small businesses on the platform.

Updated: May 13, 2020 07:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

Instagram adds a new sticker to its catalogue and this one’s to help support small businesses. (Instagram)

Instagram has been introducing new stickers to help support causes, thank Covid-19 warriors and more. It has now introduced a new “Support Small Business” sticker to help businesses get more reach during this time.

Instagram’s new sticker can be used to help support businesses on the platform. Users can promote small businesses using this sticker and adding them on their Stories. Instagram will also show a collection of Stories using this sticker on the top carousel. It’s pretty simple and easy to use this new sticker and only a few steps are required.

 

How to use Instagram’s new sticker



Swipe left to open the camera on Instagram and take a photo or choose one for the particular business. Then tap on the sticker icon on top and select “Support Small Business” sticker which will be on the top tray. Once you select the sticker place it anywhere on your Instagram Story.



Tap on the sticker to enter the name of the business and select it from the list of options that appear below. You can then customise the Instagram Story however you want to and share it. Viewers who tap on the sticker will be directed to that business’ page on Instagram. You can support as many businesses as you want on Instagram.

Instagram has so far launched “Thank You Hour” or “Dhanyavad” stickers, and “Stay Home” stickers as well. It also updated its question sticker to “How can I help?” as the default text. All these stickers can be found in the Stories section.

