Instagram Live adds donate button for non-profit organisations

Instagram Live adds donate button for non-profit organisations

Users can now add a donate button for non-profit organisations on their Instagram Live broadcasts.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 10:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Instagram Live broadcasts can now be used to raise funds for non-profits. (Instagram)

Instagram has added support for donations on live videos. Now users can add a donate button for non-profit organizations to their Instagram Live. 100% of the money raised will go to the non-profit organisation users add, Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram already offers a donation sticker which users can add to their Stories. It is now possible to do so during Instagram Lives. The new feature comes at a time when more people globally are using Instagram Lives. In India itself, Instagram Live views have increased over 60% owing to the lockdown due to Covid-19.

‘Live Donations’ are now available on Instagram and users can start adding to their live sessions. To get started, users have to open the camera app on Instagram and select ‘Live’ from the bottom bar of the screen. Then select ‘Fundraiser’ and choose the nonprofit you wish to support. Once your Instagram Live broadcast starts, the donate button will be displayed at the bottom and viewers can tap on it to donate.

Instagram is also adding an “I Donated” sticker. ( Instagram )

You will also be able to see the amount of money raised in real time. For more details, tap view to see who your donors and their individual contributions are. There’s also an option to thank them as well by tapping ‘Wave’.



And for users who donate to a nonprofit on Instagram, there’s a “I Donated” sticker that you can share on Stories for a select period of time. Instagram will also show a collated Story with people who used the I Donated sticker on top of the feed.

