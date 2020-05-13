Instagram now lets you delete comments and block users in bulk, control who tags you in posts

Instagram is introducing a major change on its app that will give you more control over who is engaging with your content. Facebook’s photo and video sharing platform will now let you block multiple users from commenting or delete multiple comments on posts at once, without wasting your precious seconds. It will also let you pin comments on top and stop others from tagging you in posts or comments.

“First, we’re launching a new feature to help people manage multiple unwanted interactions at once. We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments,” said Instagram in a blog post.

Bulk delete comments. ( Instagram )

The firm says that early tests have been positive for this feature.

You can enable this on both iOS and Android app versions by following simple steps:

- Tap on a comment in a post.

-Tap on the dotted icon in the top right corner.

- Select Manage Comments.

-Choose the comments you want to delete. You can choose up to 25 comments at once.

- Tap More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk.

Pin positive comments on top. ( Instagram )

Although this move is to remove the negative comments, you can now highlight the positive comments in a post as well. The firm added that soon it will start testing pinned comments. “This feature gives people a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.”

Prevent others from tagging you in posts and comments. ( Instagram )

Lastly, you can even control who is tagging you in a post or a comment on Instagram. “You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or Story,” says the firm.