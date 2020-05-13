Sections
Home / Tech / Instagram now lets you delete comments and block users in bulk, control who tags you in posts

Instagram now lets you delete comments and block users in bulk, control who tags you in posts

Facebook’s photo and video sharing platform will now let you block multiple users from commenting or delete multiple comments on posts at once, without wasting your precious seconds.

Updated: May 13, 2020 01:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Although this move is to remove the negative comments, you can now highlight the positive comments in a post as well. (Pixabay)

Instagram is introducing a major change on its app that will give you more control over who is engaging with your content. Facebook’s photo and video sharing platform will now let you block multiple users from commenting or delete multiple comments on posts at once, without wasting your precious seconds. It will also let you pin comments on top and stop others from tagging you in posts or comments.

“First, we’re launching a new feature to help people manage multiple unwanted interactions at once. We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments,” said Instagram in a blog post.

Bulk delete comments. ( Instagram )

The firm says that early tests have been positive for this feature.

You can enable this on both iOS and Android app versions by following simple steps:



- Tap on a comment in a post.

-Tap on the dotted icon in the top right corner.

- Select Manage Comments.

-Choose the comments you want to delete. You can choose up to 25 comments at once.

- Tap More Options to block or restrict accounts in bulk.

Pin positive comments on top. ( Instagram )

Although this move is to remove the negative comments, you can now highlight the positive comments in a post as well. The firm added that soon it will start testing pinned comments. “This feature gives people a way to set the tone for their account and engage with their community by pinning a select number of comments to the top of their comments thread.”

Prevent others from tagging you in posts and comments. ( Instagram )

Lastly, you can even control who is tagging you in a post or a comment on Instagram. “You can choose whether you want everyone, only people you follow or no one to be able to tag or mention you in a comment, caption or Story,” says the firm.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

India 2nd to US again in requesting Facebook for users’ data
May 13, 2020 01:38 IST
Google Cloud appoints Anil Bhansali as VP Engineering in India
May 13, 2020 01:23 IST
Punjab chief secy Karan Avtar relieved of financial commissioner taxation charge
May 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Now, people returning from abroad can rent a place for ₹100-10,000 a day in Chandigarh
May 13, 2020 01:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.