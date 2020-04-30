Sections
Home / Tech / Instagram Stories to get four new fonts, currently in testing phase

Instagram Stories to get four new fonts, currently in testing phase

The firm says that it has already started testing these fonts with a small percentage of people but did not give a time frame as to when these will be rolled out to all the users.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The official names of those fonts have not been mentioned but Instagram has shown them in a gif posted on Twitter. (REUTERS)

Instagram has been aggressive in introducing new stickers for its Stories lately. However, it is about to bring yet another change to Stories and this time it’s not a new sticker. The company has announced that it will introduce new fonts to let you customise your stories even more. The firm says that it has already started testing these fonts with a small percentage of people but did not give a time frame as to when these will be rolled out to all the users.

For now, you get five fonts - Typewriter, Strong, Classic, Modern and Neon to write inside an Instagram Story. However, the firm is about to add four more fonts to the existing fonts. The official names of those fonts have not been mentioned but Instagram has shown them in a gif posted on Twitter.

Also read: Instagram wants you to ‘Guess the Gibberish’, here’s how to get the story filter  

Recently, the firm has made several changes to its app. It has introduced the ‘How can I help’ and ‘Challenges’ sticker while bringing the ability for desktop users to send Direct Messages to others. It is also testing the ‘Remembering’ banner for memorialised accounts. As for Instagram Live, the firm has added a donate button as well.



That said, Instagram’s parent firm Facebook recently confirmed that it has reached the 3 billion monthly user milestone. “For the first time ever, there are now more than 3 billion people actively using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger each month. That includes 2.6 billion people using Facebook alone, and more than 2.3 billion people using at least one of our services every day,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the earnings call.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Struck by Covid-19, India pushes pedal to the metal on virtual diplomacy
Apr 30, 2020 15:29 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Central Vista project for now
Apr 30, 2020 14:17 IST
White House explains why it followed Indian PM on Twitter, then unfollowed
Apr 30, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

23 Nanded pilgrims test Covid-19 positive, dist tally up by 164% in a day
Apr 30, 2020 15:36 IST
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced
Apr 30, 2020 15:33 IST
Fahadh Faasil writes a heartfelt tribute for Irrfan Khan
Apr 30, 2020 15:36 IST
SpiceJet to pay part salaries to over 92% employees in April amid lockdown 2.0
Apr 30, 2020 15:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.