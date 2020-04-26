Instagram wants you to ‘Guess the Gibberish’, here’s how to get the story filter

Sections
The new filter on Instagram shows you a jumbled phrase that you have to guess what it is based on how the gibberish phrase sounds.

It’s pretty easy though and that’s what has made it immensely popular. If you are getting bored at home and want to be a part of it, here are some simple steps to get the story filter. (Hindustan Times)

If you are a frequent Instagram user, you must have come across stories from your friends with ‘Guess the Gibberish’ cards. For those who don’t know about it, it’s an Instagram Story filter that shows you a randomly generated strings of words for a few seconds. In those few seconds you have to guess the correct and sensible phrase. Once the time is up, the card shows the answer. It’s pretty easy though and that’s what has made it immensely popular. If you are getting bored at home and want to be a part of it, here are some simple steps to get the story filter.

-Open Instagram app and head to the Story section.

-When the front camera activates, swipe through the filters to get ‘browse effects’ section.

-Tap the magnifying glass search bar and type in ‘gibberish’.



-Click on the ‘guess the gibberish’ option.

-Now you will see the option to try the filter at the bottom left corner. Tap on it and get going.

You can upload the entire guessing game as a story on Instagram, as a post, on TikTok or just same it in your camera roll just for the sake of it.

In case you don’t want to try the ‘Gibberish’ filter, you can challenge your friends for something using the new sticker.

The new Instagram ‘Challenges’ sticker can be accessed via the stories text tool, or from nominations from friends. “We’ve seen that challenges are a fun way to interact with your friends on social media and that people are using @mentions, text and hashtags to join popular challenges,” the company said in a statement. With this new sticker, people will be able to participate and nominate their friends much easier.

