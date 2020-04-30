Intel 10th-gen Core S-series desktop processors launched: Here are the details

Sections
The processor comes with some new overclocking enhancements including new overclocking knobs and refreshed Intel Extreme tuning utility with graphical enhancements and new feature support.

Apr 30, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Intel 10th-gen Core processors for desktops can’t just reach 5.3GHz frequency but also make use of 10 cores and 20 threads. (REUTERS)

Expanding its line of desktop processors, Intel has launched what it claims is the world’s fastest gaming processor, the new 10th-gen Intel Core S-Series chipsets with up to 5.3GHz frequency. The processor comes with some new overclocking enhancements including new overclocking knobs and refreshed Intel Extreme tuning utility with graphical enhancements and new feature support. The firm is also using the Thin Die STIM or Solder Thermal Interface Material to keep the processor cooler than before.

The new and powerful processor by Intel also includes the company’s Turbo Boost Max Technology v3.0 that identifies the best performing core to deliver increased performance. Intel says that 10th-gen processors have two best cores operating in this mode for improved single and dual-core turbo performance. In addition, the firm has not increased the voltage applied to these cores.

The Intel 10th-gen Core processors for desktops can’t just reach 5.3GHz frequency but also make use of 10 cores and 20 threads. The entire range spreads across i9, i7, I5 and i3 processors. Here’s the entire list includes – i9-10900K, i9-10900KF, i9-10900, i9-10900F, i7-10700K, i7-10700KF, i7-10700, i7-10700F, i5-10600K, i5-10600KF, i5-10600, i5-10500, i5-10400, i5-10400F, i3-10320, i3-10300 and i3-10100. The price ranges from $122 for the basis Core i3 processor to $488 for the high-end i9 processor. There are some other processors in the series as well. This includes the Pentium Gold range that costs between $64 - $86.

The Intel i9-10900T, i7-10700T, i5-10600T, i5-10500T, i5-10400T, i3-10300T and i3-10100T are priced between $122 to $439.



