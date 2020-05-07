iOS 13.5 beta gets option to share Medical ID during an emergency call

Both these features can be toggled on when adjusting the medical settings. (REUTERS)

Apple, earlier this week, rolled out the fourth developer beta version of the iOS 13.5 bringing in key features pertaining to users’ Medical IDs.

The new feature automatically shares a user’s Medical ID with the dispatcher during an emergency call. This in turn informs the dispatcher about the user’s pre-existing medical conditions and allergies among other things.

Users, as per a report by MacRumours, get a prompt that asks them to review their Medical IDs on opening the company’s Health app. This prompt introduces them to two new options. While one asks users to share their Medical ID information during an emergency call, the other does the same when the users’ Apple devices are locked.

“iPhone and Apple Watch can automatically send the information in your Medical ID to the dispatcher who answers your call...This can speed up the process of getting the care you need,” the first prompt says.

Both these features can be toggled on when adjusting the medical settings.

Alternatively, users can follow this path to enable the two features in their Apple Health apps: open the Settings app > Health > Medical ID > enable Show when Locked > enable Share during Emergency Call.

However, the publication cautions that feature won’t work if the feature isn’t provided location services. To enable this feature follow this path: Open Settings app > Go to Emergency Calls & SOS settings > Privacy > Location Services > enable System Services.

It is worth noting that Apple has also rolled out a feature in the beta mode of iOS 13.5 that makes it easier for iPhone users to unlock their devices using Face ID while wearing face masks.