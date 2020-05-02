iPhone 11 best selling smartphone in China during Q1: Counterpoint Research

Sections
iPhone sales in China dropped by only 1% in China despite the pandemic and retail stores shut.

Updated: May 02, 2020 13:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Apple iPhone 11 comes with the A13 Bionic, LCD display, Face ID and more. (Apple)

The global smartphone market suffered its worst fall due to the pandemic. Similar trends were observed in markets like India and China. Sales of iPhones however in China fell by 1% only and this contributed to the overall market share. iPhone 11 in particular was the best-selling smartphone in China last quarter.

According to a report by Counterpoint Research, iPhone 11 has continued to remain the best-selling smartphone for seven consecutive months. Apple had shut its retail stores in China due to the pandemic, but this didn’t keep people from buying them as the e-commerce platforms were busy selling them, the report added.

Apple also had a strong growth in India during Q1 2020 where it increased by 78% year-on-year. Biggest credit for this growth goes again to the iPhone 11. Adding to it was multiple discounts on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon helped push the growth, Counterpoint Research said. Apple is also the leading brand in the ultra-premium segment which categorises phones priced more than Rs 45,000.

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE 2nd gen which is yet to hit the shelves in India and China. Apple is however expecting a good demand for the iPhone SE 2. CEO Tim Cook during Apple’s earnings call said that he expects the iPhone SE 2 to do well in areas where average income is less. Cook also said that the iPhone SE 2 (A13 Bionic) is faster than the fastest Android phones.



