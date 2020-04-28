iPhone 12 high-end model to feature Qualcomm’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

Sections
Apple could finally introduce in-display fingerprint sensor on its iPhones this year, and a new report suggests it will use Qualcomm’s ultrasonic tech.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup this year is expected to come with 5G support on all models. (REUTERS)

All eyes are on Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup slated to launch later this year. A new report has brought back rumours of Apple implementing an in-display fingerprint sensor for the 5G iPhone.

According to Economic Daily News (via MacRumors), one of the high-end iPhone 12 models will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The report also states that touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE are working with Qualcomm to use its ultrasonic fingerprint technology. Samsung uses Qualcomm’s ultrasonic sensor for its smartphones. We could be seeing this tech on iPhones now.

This fresh report corroborates past predictions on Apple introducing an in-display fingerprint sensor on an iPhone this year. Reports from Ming-Chi Kuo, Barclay analysts and Bloomberg expect the in-display fingerprint sensor this year or 2021 as well. Apple is expected to keep the Face ID along with the fingerprint sensor for its iPhones.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman however said this feature could be delayed to next year. While this would be a big move for Apple, conflicting reports on it suggest it may actually not happen.



Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup is expected to come with a refreshed design and major upgrades other than the usual incremental changes. The iPhone 12 series is also highly expected to come with support for 5G, and on all four models. This year we could see a 5.4-inch iPhone, 6.7-inch iPhone and two iPhones in 6.1-inch sizes. The 6.7-inch iPhone and one of the 6.1-inch iPhones is said to be high-end models.

