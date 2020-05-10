IQoo Z1 may be the first smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ gaming processor

The Dimensity 1000+ however, is an upgrade to MediaTek Dimensity 1000. The enhancements made in the new processor is said to make gaming better in smartphones. (Iqoo)

MediaTek recently unveiled its Dimensity 1000+ processor that has 144Hz refresh rate display support as one of the its highlighted features. Although the smartphone maker iQoo was quick enough to confirm that it will be the first to bring this processor to the masses, it didn’t reveal which smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 1000+. Now, a tipster from China has revealed the name of the upcoming device – iQoo Z1. The information came from tipster named Digital Chat Station on Wiebo microblogging platform. No other information has been mentioned about the handset.

It is not for sure when the smartphone will be launched.

Also read: Realme Narzo 10 confirmed to feature MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor

The Dimensity 1000+ however, is an upgrade to MediaTek Dimensity 1000. The enhancements made in the new processor is said to make gaming better in smartphones. As we mentioned above, the chipset supports 144Hz display with a mazimum resolution of FHD+ with the aspect ratio of 21:9. It also has a MiraEngine that is said to enhance SDR content to HDR10+.

To consume less power, MediaTek has also introduced 5G UltraSave with low and high bandwidth modes that can be used dynamically based on the app and the data consumption. As per the chipset maker, this can save up to 32% power. You also get HyperEngine 2.0 that scales up the GPU and CPU frequencies and handles and RAM, all while managing the power.

Iqoo entered the Indian smartphone market earlier this year with iQoo 3, which was also its first smartphones in the country with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. For now, it is a long shot for all of us to guess if the iQoo Z1 will be coming to India or not.