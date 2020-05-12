iQOO Z1 with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip is arriving on May 19

Sections
The launch poster states that iQOO Z1 is a 5G-ready smartphone and its display carries support for a 144Hz refresh rate

Updated: May 12, 2020 01:02 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Jhinuk Sen, Beijng

The iQOO Z1 will be the first Z-series phone from the company and will come with MediaTek’s recently-launched Dimensity 1000+ processor that has 144Hz refresh rate display support as one of the its highlighted features. (Twitter )

Chinese behemoth BBK Group’s smartphone brand iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone iQOO Z1 in China on May 19.

The iQOO Z1 will be the first Z-series phone from the company and will come with MediaTek’s recently-launched Dimensity 1000+ processor that has 144Hz refresh rate display support as one of the its highlighted features.

The launch poster states that iQOO Z1 is a 5G-ready smartphone and its display carries support for a 144Hz refresh rate, reports GizmoChina.

The Dimensity 1000+ ship is based on the same core hardware as the Dimensity 1000 and showcases an incredible, flagship-grade user experience for smartphone users globally.



Similar to its predecessor, the Dimensity 1000+ is built on a 7nm process and features an identical 5G modem.

