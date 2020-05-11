Is Covid-19 stress bringing you down? Google has some tips for you

The Covid-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown has completely disrupted the pace of the world. Employees from organisations across the globe are working from home. Some companies such as Facebook and Google have even announced that most of their employees will continue to work from home through 2020. Schools and colleges have shifted their classes online. Graduation ceremonies are being replaced by virtual events and people are unable to meet their friends and family.

Needless to say that this is a stressful time for people all around the globe. For some who have lost their jobs or a closed one, perhaps a little more than others.

Amid these difficult times, Google is helping people cope with their stress. The company recently took to Twitter to share a bunch of tips and tricks on how people can beat the stress amid the pandemic.

Here is what the company is recommending:

1. PAUSE: Take a deep breath and focus on your emotions. Focus on how you are feeling.

2. TAKE BREAKS: News channels and the internet is brimming with information pertaining to pandemic. This information overload can cause more stress. So, take a break from COVID-19 content.

3. MAKE TIME: Household chores and crazy work routines can be equally stressful. So make time to sleep adequately and exercise regularly.

4. REACH OUT: The lockdown enforced to tackle the pandemic has forced everyone to stay away from their friends and family. Connect with them frequently over voice and video calls.

5. SEEK HELP: If you feel overwhelmed by the stress or if you feel unsafe, talk to health experts and counsellors.