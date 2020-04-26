Israeli firm Corsight AI raises $5 million for tech to recognise mask-covered faces

Sections
The firm offers facial recognition technology to help process data captured on video cameras. It says it can address the difficulties caused by people wearing masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:33 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Israeli firm raises $5 million for tech to recognise mask-covered faces (representative image) (AP)

Israel’s Corsight AI, which has developed technology to recognise faces concealed by masks, goggles and plastic shields, raised $5 million from Awz Ventures, a Canadian fund focused on intelligence and security technologies.

Corsight said on Sunday it will use the funds to market the platform and to continue development.

In March, China’s Hanwang Technology Ltd said it has come up with technology that can recognise people when they are wearing masks, as many are today because of the coronavirus.

Corsight said it offers a facial recognition system able to process information captured on video cameras and can address difficulties resulting from the outbreak, where a large portion of the population is moving about with faces partially covered.



ALSO READ: Even mask-wearers can be ID’d in China, facial recognition firm says

The technology can be used to issue alerts of people who are in violation of quarantine and have gone outside to public areas while covering their faces with masks, Corsight said.

If a person is found to have COVID-19 within an organisation the system can quickly produce a report of people who were near the sick individual, the company said.

ALSO READ: India’s use of facial recognition tech during protests causes stir

Corsight said it has permanent systems installed in European airports and hospitals, Asian cities, South American police departments and border crossings, and African mines and banks.

Tel Aviv-based Corsight was founded in late 2019 and has 15 employees. It is a subsidiary of Cortica Group, which has raised over $70 million to develop artificial intelligence technology.

