LG Velvet smartphone with 5G, stylus support launched

LG Velvet smartphone with 5G, stylus support launched

LG Velvet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, and it offers a triple camera setup at the rear.

Updated: May 07, 2020 13:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose, Hindustan Times

LG’s new smartphone comes in four colour options with a notch display. (LG Korea)

LG revealed the full spec sheet for its new ‘Velvet’ smartphone ahead of its launch. LG Velvet has now been officially launched along with its pricing and availability details. This is the first phone from LG’s rebranded and new smartphone series which also marks the end of the G-series.

LG Velvet is priced at 899,800 won (Rs 55,900 approx), and it will go on sale in Korea first. The smartphone has a notch on top, and it comes in four colour options of ‘Aurora Green’, ‘Aurora Gray’, ‘Aurora White’ and ‘Illusion Sunset’. Oh, and the phone also has support for a stylus and there’s an app that converts handwriting to text to go along with it.

LG Velvet specifications

LG Velvet features a 6.8-inches OLED FHD+ display, and it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G support. On the software front, it runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging as well. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It isn’t available in any other storage variant.

For photography, LG Velvet sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. LG Velvet also has this interesting feature called ASMR recording so that users can get the “sound of ‘sizzling’ meat grilling, ‘crispy’ cookie eating, and ‘Horrook’ ramen eating”. The smartphone also comes with NFC support, IP68 rating, and UFS 2.1.



