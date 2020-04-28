LG Velvet specs confirmed ahead of May 7 launch

LG will launch its next generation flagship smartphone, that is, the LG Velvet on May 7. Ahead of the official launch, the company has not only talked about the phone’s design philosophy but also given us a glimpse of the phone’s design in an official video. Now, the Korean electronic giant has revealed detailed specifications of its upcoming smartphone via its Korean site.

According to the site, the LG Velvet comes with a 6.8-inch with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is 6.8mm thick and 74.1mm wide and it features a 3D arc design which the company says blends with the right and left ends of the display.

In terms of specifications, the LG Velvet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset and it sports a 4,300mAh battery. The phone has a triple camera setup at the back, which resembles a water drop. The phone has a 48-megapixel standard lens, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the back.

In addition to that, the phone comes with stereo speakers and AI sound, and it features support for LG Dual Screen’ and ‘Stylus Pen. The phone will be available in Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green and Illusion Sunset colour variants.

It is worth noting that while LG has revealed some key specifications of its upcoming smartphone, it has kept others, such as the front camera, specs, RAM, memory and price, under wraps. So, we will have to wait for the launch event to know more about the LG Velvet.