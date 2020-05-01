Sections
Home / Tech / Lockdown 3.0: Amazon, Flipkart can deliver non-essentials to orange, green zones

All metros have been classified as red zones so only essential items can be delivered here like it was

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cabs, non-essential deliveries allowed in orange and green zones under Lockdown 3.0 (ANI)

The nation-wide lockdown has been extended for another two weeks bringing us into Lockdown 3.0. This time around, the home ministry has allowed multiple services to open up in the green and orange zones including the delivery of non-essential items. Please note that e-commerce players can deliver non-essential items only in orange and green zones that have very few or no coronavirus infections.

So, the likes of Amazon and Flipkart can resume ‘normal’ deliveries to orange and green zones only. For red zones, e-commerce players will have to stick to delivering only essentials as they have been doing.

“The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts,” the notification from the MHA said.

Besides online deliveries, the government has opened cab aggregator services in orange and green zones as well. Taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted to function with one driver and one passenger only.



Most of the metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad have been declared red zones so nothing essentially changes for them.

