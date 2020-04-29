MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G processor enables AV1 video codec for better streaming

MediaTek on Wednesday announced it will be enabling AV1 video codec on its MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chip for the YouTube videos. The company claims Dimensity 1000 is the world’s first smartphone processor to come with AV1 hardware video decoder integrated.

The integration will help YouTube stream at up to 4K resolution at 60fps. According to the company, the improved compression efficiency will help better video quality without burning a lot of data.

“The AV1 video codec is creating a landmark change in the video streaming industry. First released in 2018 by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), AV1 is royalty-free, crafted to replace the VP9 codec and become the Internet Video Codec (NETVC) standard. AV1 is an ultra-high-performance video codec technology that delivers 30% more compression efficiency over existing VP9,” said MediaTek in a release.

AV1 is fast becoming popular for video streaming on mobile phones. Just recently, Google announced AV1 support for Duo video calling.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 chip has gained a lot of buzz of late. It comes with integrated 5G NR (Sub-6GHz) modem for carrier aggregation. The chipset also supports dual 5G SIM slot.

The processor features four ‘Big Core’ Arm Cortex-A77 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz coupled with four Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset can be paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X memory. It also has 5-core ISP for better and AI-driven photography on smartphones.